Isha foundation moves Madras HC seeking external audit of TN temples

Spiritual guru and founder of Isha Foundation, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev has filed a PIL in the Madras High Court seeking a direction to conduct an external audit of temples in Tamil Nadu.

He also sought constitution of a commission to examine devolution of shrines to the community, a release from Isha said on Saturday. The PIL petition, filed on Friday, names the state of Tamil Nadu and the Additional Chief Secretary of the Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowments Department (HR&CE) as first and second respondents.

Jaggi Vasudev approached the court as there was no response from the government following repeated appeals on the matter. The petitioner wanted an external audit of 44,000 plus temples under HR&CE department to ascertain the condition of all their structures, associated lands and immovable assets, status of possession and occupation of the temple properties, the rents received and the dues, among others.

He also wanted to set up a body of experts to manage temples, its rituals and practices and to examine devolution of the temples to the community, the release added.