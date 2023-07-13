ISRO team visits Tirumala in lead-up to Chandrayaan-3 launch

ISRO team visits Tirumala ahead of Chandrayaan-3 launch

PTI, Tirupati,
  • Jul 13 2023, 15:43 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2023, 15:43 ist
Tirumala temple. Credit: iStock Photo

A team of scientists from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) visited the Sri Venkateswara temple at nearby Tirumala on Thursday morning in the run-up to the launch of the lunar exploration mission Chandrayaan-3 on Friday.

Visuals of the ISRO team, three women and two men, went viral on Thursday morning and a Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) official confirmed their visit.

Read | L&T supplies various components for Chandrayaan-3

"Yes, an ISRO team has visited Tirumala but our publicity wing did not cover their visit," a TTD official told PTI.

He said temple officials were busy with the visit of Supreme Court Judges and Union Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari.

ISRO officials generally make low-profile visits to the temple, the official added.

