It will always be Tamil Nadu, not Tamizhagam: TN parties to Governor

Governor R N Ravi has come under criticism yet again from political parties, this time for his controversial remark that it would be appropriate to call the state Tamizhagam rather than Tamil Nadu.

The Governor, during an interaction with participants of the Kashi Tamil Sangamam, implied that the name Tamil Nadu (Tamil country) was creating an impression in the minds of the people here that they are unique from others in India, as they like to call themselves Dravidians.

“Tamizhagam will be more appropriate than Tamil Nadu,” Ravi was quoted as saying by the local media. At the same event, Ravi is also believed to have said Tamil Nadu will take a completely different stand from that of the rest of the country on several issues while stressing that people here believe they are Dravidians and not “part of Bharat”.

Though this is the first time that a Governor is openly speaking about the issue, the state BJP had in the past argued that the name Tamil Nadu was creating a “wrong impression” of a country within a country and that it should be renamed as Tamizhagam.

“It will always be Tamil Nadu”

Ravi’s remarks have created a massive row with DMK leaders Kanimozhi Karunanidhi and Udhayanidhi Stalin, Sports Minister in Chief Minister M K Stalin’s cabinet, asserting that the state would always be called Tamil Nadu.

While the AIADMK and BJP have not yet reacted to the Governor’s statement, allies of the ruling DMK have condemned Ravi for his “ignorant remarks”.

“The name Tamil Nadu is the identity of our language, culture, politics, and life. That is why the DMK government led by C N Annadurai drafted a resolution renaming (Madras state as) Tamil Nadu. It will always be Tamil Nadu,” Kanimozhi said.

In his reaction, Udhayanidhi said Tamil Nadu is a “unique identity” of the geographical-linguistic-political-cultural landscape of Tamil. “Anna, who founded the DMK, gave this name after a long battle. Chief Minister Stalin, who follows the footsteps of Anna and M Karunanidhi, will protect the identity,” he said.

How did Madras state become Tamil Nadu?

Political parties also asked the Governor to read history before commenting on sensitive issues. They said the demand to rename the then Madras state first surfaced in the 1950s after states were reorganised on linguistic basis. The demand was vociferously raised after a Congressman from Virudhunagar, Sankaralinganar, died in October 1956. He died after fasting for three months demanding renaming of the Madras state.

The then fledgling DMK, which occupied the opposition benches, moved a resolution in the Assembly on May 7, 1957, demanding that Madras be renamed Tamil Nadu. However, the resolution was defeated as only 42 members voted in favour with the then Chief Minister K Kamaraj opposing the move and his Congress MLAs voting against it.

Despite several attempts by DMK and other parties, the resolution could not be passed in the Assembly due to Congress’ steadfast opposition to the renaming of the Madras state. But the DMK’s emphatic victory in 1967 overthrowing the Congress, made Tamil Nadu a reality.

Annadurai moved a resolution in the Assembly on July 18, 1967, proposing renaming of Madras state as Tamil Nadu. “Tamil Nadu is a state which is part of India. It is not an independent country because of the name,” Annadurai had told the Assembly, before uttering Tamil Nadu thrice on the floor of the House.

The resolution was passed, and Tamil Nadu came into being on January 14, 1968.