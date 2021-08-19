Italian marines case: SC notice to boat owner; stays disbursement of any compensation

The Supreme Court on Thursday issued notice to the owner of St Antony boat in Kerala on a plea by crew members, seeking a share in Rs 2 crore compensation for injuries suffered by them during the firing incident by Italian marines leading to the death of two fishermen in 2012.
A bench of Justices Indira Banerjee, and V Ramasubramanian also stayed the disbursement of compensation to the owner of the boat.
The court sought a response from the boat owner on the plea by the crew members who contended that they were also entitled to compensation.
The top court had in its order earlier on June 15, 2021, closed all the proceedings and cases in India against two Italian Marines -- Massimiliano Latorre and Salvatore Girone -- accused of killing two fishermen in Kerala in 2012, after noting that the amount of Rs 10 crore had been deposited by the Italy government before it.
On Thursday, the court also indicated that it may send the matter to the Kerala High Court for final adjudication of the case.
Out of the total amount of Rs 10 crore, Rs 4 crore was to be paid to the family members of each deceased Kerala fishermen and Rs 2 crore to the Boat’s owner.
Two Kerala fishermen, Valentine Jalastine and Ajesh Binki were allegedly shot dead by two Italian mariners Latorre and Girone mistakenly on February 15, 2012, treating the fishing boat ‘St. Antony’ as a pirate boat.
As per the May 21, 2020 order by the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) India has agreed to the compensation of 10 crore and Italy consented to launch prosecution against marines there.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Misread warnings behind chaotic Afghanistan evacuation
Haibatullah Akhundzada, a key to Taliban's resurgence
Malaysia's king looks to end political turmoil
What you eat may take away minutes, years of your life
'Reduced mortality in Delta-infected vaccinated people'
Left with 1 set of clothes, did not take money: Ghani
Now, animals in South Korea to be granted legal status
From scrapping at Bullring to sledgehammering at Lord’s
'Covid jabs for children may be available by September'
Now, scientists can make spinach look like lettuce