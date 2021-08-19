Italian marines case: SC notice to boat owner; stays disbursement of any compensation

The Supreme Court on Thursday issued notice to the owner of St Antony boat in Kerala on a plea by crew members, seeking a share in Rs 2 crore compensation for injuries suffered by them during the firing incident by Italian marines leading to the death of two fishermen in 2012.

A bench of Justices Indira Banerjee, and V Ramasubramanian also stayed the disbursement of compensation to the owner of the boat.

The court sought a response from the boat owner on the plea by the crew members who contended that they were also entitled to compensation.

The top court had in its order earlier on June 15, 2021, closed all the proceedings and cases in India against two Italian Marines -- Massimiliano Latorre and Salvatore Girone -- accused of killing two fishermen in Kerala in 2012, after noting that the amount of Rs 10 crore had been deposited by the Italy government before it.

On Thursday, the court also indicated that it may send the matter to the Kerala High Court for final adjudication of the case.

Out of the total amount of Rs 10 crore, Rs 4 crore was to be paid to the family members of each deceased Kerala fishermen and Rs 2 crore to the Boat’s owner.

Two Kerala fishermen, Valentine Jalastine and Ajesh Binki were allegedly shot dead by two Italian mariners Latorre and Girone mistakenly on February 15, 2012, treating the fishing boat ‘St. Antony’ as a pirate boat.

As per the May 21, 2020 order by the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) India has agreed to the compensation of 10 crore and Italy consented to launch prosecution against marines there.