ITC spices unit worth Rs 200 crore inaugurated near Guntur

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated ITC's Global Spices Processing unit worth Rs 200 crore in Palnadu of erstwhile Guntur district.

Unveiling the unit's plaque at Vankayalapadu on Friday, Reddy said that upon completion of the second phase in the next 15 months, the plant would become the largest spices processing unit in Asia.

With a capacity of 20,000 metric tonnes, the plant will provide facilities of cleaning, grading, grinding, steam sterilisation, destemming and packing of 15 varieties of spices that the area is famous for.

Reddy said the plant established by ITC in record time will provide employment to 1500 persons directly and indirectly and will benefit over 14,000 farmers.

Citing that Andhra Pradesh has been at the top of the Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) rankings in the country for the last three years, the CM said the commissioning of the spices processing unit in just 24 months reflects “the commitment of the YSRCP government towards industrial growth.”

Reddy assured ITC chairman Sanjeev Puri that his government is just a phone call away and will swiftly attend to any problems.

The Chief Minister explained the YSRCP government decision to establish 10,668 Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) across the state which “has brought revolutionary changes in the agriculture sector.”

Pointing out that the state government wants to promote food processing units in all 26 districts with an estimated cost of Rs 3,450 crore, Reddy said foundation stones will be laid for the construction of 10 such units in the next two months with a cost of Rs 1,250 crore under first phase.

When all 26 units are set up, it would immensely benefit the farming community besides providing employment to 33,000 persons.