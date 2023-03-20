'IUML does not have extremist approach', says RSS amid buzz over meeting

Close on the heels of a row over Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)'s talks with certain hardcore Muslim outfits like the Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, an RSS leader and a former leader of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) said that there were talks between RSS and IUML too.

RSS state prantha karyavahak P N Eswaran said on Saturday that the RSS had a talk with a IUML leader. He also said that the IUML, a coalition partner of the Congress, was a democratic party and did not have an extremist approach, though it got some interests of the Muslim community.

Even as the IUML state general secretary P M A Salam said that it had no links with RSS, a leader expelled from the IUML said on Sunday that the IUML-RSS meeting had taken place.

RSS had initiated the talks, and the aim was to make the IUML join the Left Front in Kerala, which would benefit the BJP in the long run by weakening the Congress, said IUML former state secretary K S Hamsa, who was expelled from the party the other day following internal issues.

Hamsa also raised serious allegations against IUML top leader P K Kunhalikutty.