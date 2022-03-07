IUML gets new state president

Sadiqali Shihab Thangal has been elected as the new state president of the Indian Union Muslim League.

He was also made the chairman of the party's national advisory committee.

Sadiqali is the younger brother of Hyderali Shihab Thangal who passed away on March 6. Sadiqali served as the Malappuram district president and acted as the state president ever since Hyderali was under treatment for cancer.

Party national president K M Kader Mohideen announced the developments after meeting the party's top leaders.

Hyderali's funeral was held during the early hours of Monday. Thousands of people turned up at Malappuram to pay last respects to Hyderali, who died aged 74 on Sunday.

