IUML rejects speculations over shifting to Left front in Kerala

A note by a senior CPM leader in Kerala, hailing Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leaders and a meeting of a CPM-backed independent MLA with an IUML top leader, has triggered speculation that the CPM was trying to woo the IUML from the Congress-led United Democratic Front to the CPM-led Left Democratic Front.

However, the IUML on Tuesday rejected the speculations.

CPM leader and former finance minister Thomas Isaac hailed the IUML, specifically senior leaders P K Kunhalikutty and M K Muneer, by recollecting their contributions to the People's Plan movement of Kerala. The social media post of Isaac came close on the heels of a closed-door meeting of CPM-backed independent MLA K T Jaleel with Kunhalikutty, who is IUML's parliamentary party leader in Kerala.

Even as Isaac justified that he was just recollecting the success of the People's Plan movement, Jaleel termed his meeting with Kunhalikutty as a personal one. Jaleel was a former leader of the IUML's youth wing, Youth League. He had taken strong positions against Kunhalikutty earlier after certain allegations surfaced against Kunhalikutty.

The fresh developments triggered speculations of the IUML switching sides to the Left-front, especially since the CPM was making attempts to ensure the support of the Muslim community. Moreover, since the Congress-led UDF lost power in Kerala for a second consecutive term and the infight in the Congress leadership was still persisting despite the shake-up in the top, the IUML, which is the second-largest party in the UDF, was learnt to be quite unhappy.

Kunhalikutty told reporters on Tuesday that there was no substance to the speculations. He said that IUML would remain firmly with the UDF as the IUML sought people's mandate for remaining with the Congress-led UDF. IUML would strive to strengthen the UDF, he said.

