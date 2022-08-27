J P Nadda attacks Telangana CM, says he will lose power like 'Nizam'

Bharatiya Janata Party chief JP Nadda likened Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to the last Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan “who used to issue farmans (decrees) prohibiting public meetings during the Telangana liberation movement.”

Nadda was in Hanamkonda on Saturday, addressing the BJP rally to mark the culmination of the third phase Praja Sangrama Yatra of Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay.

“The Nizam subsequently lost power. Now, KCR is also issuing similar “firmans” prohibiting public meetings by opposition parties. Needless to say, they would be his last orders,” the party chief said, referring to the Telangana police stopping Bandi's padayatra and detaining him earlier this week and later disallowing the Hanamkonda rally.

The party had approached the Telangana high court which allowed both the foot march and the rally.

Nadda attacked the Telangana chief minister for backtracking on celebrating Telangana liberation day officially, “as he was afraid of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen. “

“If the BJP is voted to power, we shall commemorate the day with all gaiety,” Nadda said.

“We have shown the saffron power to KCR in the Dubbaka and Huzurabad by-elections. We shall repeat the show in next year’s assembly elections,” Nadda said vowing to put an end to “the corrupt and dictatorial regime of Telangana Rashtra Samithi under KCR.”

The BJP leadership has focused attention on Telangana with frequent visits of its top leaders. Home minister Amit Shah attended the party rally last week at Munugodu, an assembly constituency going for a by-poll. Sitting Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy who resigned from the seat, joined the BJP in Shah's presence and would be the party's Munugodu candidate.

Both Nadda and Shah attended the party rallies during Bandi's second phase yatra in the summer of this year.

The former union minister accused KCR of not spending the central funds properly and diverting them to his own schemes. “During the Telangana floods in the past, KCR government had not fully utilised the central funds released. He has been diverting the funds and rebranding the centrally-sponsored schemes as his own to project his own image,” Nadda alleged.

Union minister for tourism and culture Kishan Reddy said the TRS government was resorting to blatant lying on the devolution of central funds to Telangana.

“The Narendra Modi government released nearly Rs 20,000 crore for the development of road network in the state, including Rs 4,000 crore for four-laning of Warangal-Jagtial highway and Rs 3,360 crore for the four-lane road between Warangal and Khammam.”

Reddy said that the Centre sanctioned a Sainik School for Telangana. “Though the Centre announced the setting up of a Railway Overhauling Workshop at Kazipet, the KCR government has not allotted land. “We are also establishing a tribal university at Warangal at a cost of Rs 800 crore,” he said.

Nadda reiterated that the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme has become an ATM for KCR, to mint money. “The CM had enhanced the project cost from Rs 40,000 crore to Rs 1.40 lakh crore and made big money through commissions,” he alleged.