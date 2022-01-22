Jagan cabinet approves ordinance for appointment of special invitees to TTD board

The Jaganmohan Reddy cabinet has approved an ordinance to amend the state endowments act, to allow the appointments of special invitees to the Tirumala Tirupati temple board.

The Andhra Pradesh high court had in September last year put a stay on the two controversial orders of the YSRCP government nominating 52 members as special invitees on the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam board.

“The cabinet gave its nod for the ordinance with amendments to Endowments Act 1987, regarding the appointment of TTD special invitees,” said Information and Public Relations minister Perni Venkataramiah after the Friday meeting.

The opposition TDP and BJP are opposing the new composition of the Trust with an unprecedented 81 members including the chairman and 52 invitees.

Various PILs, including that of a BJP and a TDP leader, were filed against the Reddy government's decision, contending the appointments as in violation of the provisions of the Andhra Pradesh Charitable and Hindu Religious Institutions and Endowments Act 1987.

Meanwhile, the court has on Friday reportedly deferred the matter to February after informed by the government about the amendments it intends to bring in the act in connection with special invitees.

Former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu had earlier slammed his successor for expanding the board “to a jumbo scale, to accommodate his political and business interests.”

The TTD board oversees the management of the famous Tirumala Venkateshwara Swamy temple, with about Rs 3,000 crore revenue annually. A name on the board, reconstituted every two years, has become a symbol of clout lately.

Watch latest videos by DH here: