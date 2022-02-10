Jagan favorable to Telugu film industry requests, but want it gradually relocate from Hyderabad to Vizag

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy has proposed to offer some concessions to films with a heavy budget of Rs 100 crore or more when it comes to ticket pricing in the first week of release.

Reddy also favoured a proposal to have five screenings per day.

In return, the government wants the Telugu film industry to try to gradually relocate from Hyderabad to Visakhapatnam, and begin shooting at least 20 per cent of films in Andhra Pradesh.

Andhra Pradesh, with a larger audience and more theatres than Telangana, contributes 60 per cent of Telugu movie revenues.

On Thursday, a delegation of the Telugu film industry bigwigs like Chiranjeevi, Prabhas, SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu met with Reddy to sort out the cinema ticket prices and other matters.

The YSRCP government had earlier capped the cinema ticket prices in single screens at Rs 100 in cities, to as low as Rs 20 in villages, which the film industry says is unreasonable.

“Our government intends to bring a policy that benefits both big and small films. A committee was constituted for this. Steps were taken to adopt a better system of ticket pricing. However, certain big-budget films should be treated separately considering the use of high-end technology, innovations and expenditure. For such films with over Rs 100 crore budget excluding the remuneration of hero, heroine and director, there should be a policy to notify special price for one week,” Reddy told the delegation.

Reddy stressed the need to support small budget films and asked the industry to work on a model to release films judiciously on festive occasions so as to give space to small budget films as well. The Chief Minister opined that there should be a favourable situation created as theatres have to compete with OTT platforms.

Further, the Chief Minister urged the film leaders to take steps for moving the industry concentrated in Hyderabad to Visakhapatnam. “We assure to provide all the needed support besides allocating lands.”

Later addressing a press conference, film star Chiranjeevi said that they are very content with the talks.

“A GO for new ticket prices is expected by the end of this month. AP government is committed to supporting our industry, especially the survival of small budget films,” Chiranjeevi said.

