Jagan flags off tractor-harvester scheme in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jaganmohan Reddy has flagged off the distribution of 3,800 tractors and 320 combined harvesters for the use of farmers in the state.

The machinery will be made available at the Rythu Bharosa Centres (RBKs) set up by the YSRCP government in the rural areas.

The tractors and harvesters were procured on a subsidy and loan basis, under the “YSR Yantra Seva Scheme.”

As part of the initiative, the CM credited a subsidy of Rs 175 crore into 5,260 farmer groups' bank accounts through Direct Benefits Transfer.

“While the government is providing a 40 per cent subsidy and loans can be availed for 50 per cent of the machinery cost. The remaining 10 per cent will be paid by the farmer groups,” Reddy said while flagging off the tractors and combine harvesters at Chuttugunta Centre in the Guntur district on Tuesday.

Asserting that his government is committed to farmer welfare, the CM said that 10750 RBKs were established to assist the farmer fraternity from the seed procurement stage to harvest sale.

“And now farm equipment like tractors, and harvesters are also made available. 10,750 YSR Yantra Seva Centres will be set up at each RBK at a cost of Rs 2016 crore and 1615 harvesters will be made available at cluster level where the paddy cultivation is high.”

Reddy accused the previous TDP government of resorting to scams in the name of a tractor scheme “but no tractors were given to farmers.”

“We have rolled out the scheme in a transparent manner, where farmers can buy any tractor of their choice from among 175 models. The government shall pay the subsidy.”

Reddy drove a tractor for some distance.

Later, the Chief Minister inaugurated the Jindal Waste to Energy Plant in Kondaveedu of Palnadu district.