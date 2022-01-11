Jagan government enters realty, offers plots at affordable prices

The Jaganmohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh has entered the real estate sector, promising to “fulfil the middle-class family aspirations of building their own house at affordable costs.”

On Tuesday, Reddy launched a scheme — Jagananna Smart Townships — offering developed plots to middle-income groups at a “discounted price.”

The CM also threw open a website where interested people can log in to book plots.

“Our government had already provided 31 lakh house pattas to the poor and has begun the phase-1 construction of 15.6 lakh houses. Similarly, to fulfil the own house dreams of the middle-class families, we have brought this initiative to provide residential plots with clear titles,” Reddy said on the occasion.

Jagan’s real estate move comes after its attempts to regulate the cinema, entertainment industry especially the ticket pricing, and plans of a government monitored portal for ticket sale. The YSRCP government says the slashing of prices (like from Rs 150 to Rs 100 in single screen AC theatres in cities) is to make movie-going affordable for the common man.

However, several Telugu film industry personalities said the low prices would be detrimental to the industry growth.

‘Litigation-free sites’

Reddy said the plots would be made available at reasonable prices “much lower than the market rates.” The “litigation-free sites with no legal implications” would be provided to the applicants in a developed layout with all basic infrastructure facilities.

Families with income of up to Rs 18 lakh per annum are eligible to apply for three categories of plots — 150 square yards, 200 and 240 square yards.

Reddy assured that all the allotments would be made transparently with a computerised lottery system “regardless of caste, religion, region, or political affiliation.”

To begin with, plots are offered at Dharmavaram in Anantapuram district, Mangalagiri in Guntur, Rayachoti in Kadapa, Kandukur in Prakasam, Eluru in West Godavari and Kavali in Nellore districts.

The programme would be later expanded to all the constituencies.

Eligible people can apply on https://migapdtcp.ap.gov.in, by paying 10 per cent of the total price as an advance. The first instalment of 30 per cent is to be paid in a month after the agreement, another 30 per cent in six months and the remaining 30 per cent can be paid at the time of registration.

Ten per cent of the layouts would be reserved for the government employees for whom a 20 per cent rebate will be offered.

Half of the layout area will be utilised for common needs of the colony like parks, playgrounds, schools, banks, 60 feet wide BT roads, 40 feet wide CC roads, footpaths with coloured tiles. Avenue plantations will also be taken up. For maintenance, a corpus fund would be established and handed over to the owners association.

