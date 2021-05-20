Jagan government presents Rs 2.29 lakh crore budget for 2021-22

The YSRCP government has presented the 2021-22 budget with an outlay of Rs 2,29,779 crore.

The health sector is allocated Rs 13,830 crore which also includes the Covid-19 care expenses and vaccination drive.

Presenting his third budget in a row, state finance minister Buggana Rajendernath said that out of the total outlay, social welfare took the lion’s share followed by agriculture and health sectors.

A gender budget with a total outlay of Rs 47,283 crore and children budget with Rs 16, 748 crore were also tabled. The agriculture budget, tabled by minister K Kannababu, is Rs 31,256 crore.

The TDP has boycotted the proceedings, protesting that the one-day assembly session does not allow discussions on the pressing issues in the state, especially the Covid-19 spread. The party has instead organized an online mock assembly on Thursday and Friday, which it said is to highlight the failures of the Jaganmohan Reddy government.

After the AP legislative assembly passed the appropriation bills by voice vote, the house was adjourned sine die by Speaker Tammineni Sitaram. In March, the Reddy government has, for the second consecutive year, taken the ordinance route for clearance of the state expenses for the initial three months of the fiscal.

The assembly had also passed the Andhra Pradesh Medical Education and Research Corporation Bill 2021, Andhra Pradesh Survey And Boundaries Amendment Bill 2021, Andhra Pradesh Municipal Laws Amendment Bill, 2021 and Andhra Pradesh Municipal Laws Second Amendment Bill 2021 while the Andhra Pradesh Electricity Duty Bill 2015 was withdrawn.