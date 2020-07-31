Jagan government reinstates Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar as state election commissioner

The Jaganmohan Reddy government has reinstated Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar as the state election commissioner over two months after the Andhra Pradesh high court’s orders to such extent.

Reddy’s government had, through an ordinance in April, removed Nimmagadda, a retired IAS officer, from the office that conducts the local body elections. The move was following Nimmagadda’s decision to postpone the panchayat and municipal polls in the state scheduled in March second half by six weeks, in the wake of the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

CM Reddy had then even accused the SEC as functioning unilaterally and in a partisan manner.

However, on 29 May, based on petitions challenging the removal, the AP HC has ordered Nimmagadda’s reinstatement with immediate effect, while cancelling the appointment of Justice V Kanagaraj, a retired judge of the Madras High Court, in his place.

The YSRCP government, appearing reluctant to restore Nimmagadda to his position, had approached the Supreme Court in the matter. But the apex court refused to permit any stay on the high court orders.

Following the HC’s direction, Nimmagadda met AP governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan earlier this month seeking his restoration in the SEC chair. The governor then directed the state government to implement the HC orders.

“In accordance with the orders of Hon’ble High Court of Andhra Pradesh in WP No.8163 of 2020 and batch cases Dt.29.05.2020, I, Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, Governor of Andhra Pradesh, hereby, restore the position of Dr.N.Ramesh Kumar, IAS(Retd.,) as State Election Commissioner. This Notification is subject to outcome of the SLP(C) No.7294 of 2020 filed by the State of Andhra Pradesh, in the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India,” a 30 July notification said.

A government order issued by Gopal Krishna Dwivedi, principal secretary, panchayat raj and rural development department said that the notification was following the HC orders.

Nimmagadda is expected to resume charge on Monday.