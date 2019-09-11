Jagan govt restricts Naidu's Chalo Atmakur yatra

The Y S Jaganmohan Reddy government has placed all Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders in the region and party president Nara Chandrababu Naidu under house arrest, in view of the Chalo Atmakur call given by the party.

Naidu was supposed to leave for Atmakur village in the Palnadu region, accompanying the victims of YSRCP attacks and help resettle them in their homes. Around 127 families are staying in the relief camp being organised by the party in Guntur.

While police rounded up all TDP leaders in the Krishna, Guntur and Prakasam districts early on Wednesday morning, senior leaders Achennaidu and Nannapaneni Rajakumari were taken into custody by police as they tried to reach Naidu's residence. Even Naidu's son, Nara Lokesh, was stopped by police.

Naidu on Fast

The TDP chief is on fast protesting the crackdown on TDP leaders. He was stopped at the gates by the police. Police have tied the gates of Naidu's riverside residence with ropes, forcing him to return home.

Originally, after meeting families of victims in Guntur, Naidu was supposed to reach Atmakur, one of the affected villages in faction-ridden Palnadu. He even planned to stay there till peace returned to the region.

Yatra postponed

Naidu has decided to undertake the Chalo Athmakur Yatra on September 18. Speaking to the media at Undavalli, TDP state president Kala Venaktrao said that there would have been no need for protest if the police acted in advance and restored TDP workers to their homes.

"We will wait and watch to see if the administration protects the interests of the common man," he said.

On the other hand, Guntakal Railway SP and operations in-charge, Vikranth Patil told the media that police will decide on further action if Naidu ventures out. Heavy police bandobast is in place near Naidu's home and no one is allowed to meet him.

Even as YSRCP also announced their own 'Chalo Atmakur' yatra in support of alleged victims of TDP's atrocities during its five-year-long rule, police say that no one will be allowed to break section 144 being imposed in Gurajala area covering Atmakur.

Meanwhile, police are said to have imposed restrictions on the movements of inmates of the relief camp in Guntur.