Jagan govt to dig free borewells, provide motors to needy farmers in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy on Monday introduced two farming support schemes costing about Rs 4000 crore.

Under the scheme named 'YSR Jala Kala', borewells would be dug free of cost in the arid and uplands for needy farmers with an expenditure of Rs 2,340 crore over four years.

The scheme, which will benefit around two lakh farmers, is expected to bring five lakh acres under cultivation through groundwater irrigation.

YSR Jala Kala will be implemented in 144 rural constituencies and 19 semi-urban constituencies of the state by stationing one rig in each constituency.

Reddy has also announced that free motors to pump water will be provided for the small and marginal farmers, a scheme that would cost Rs 1,600 crore.

Speaking during the virtual launch on Monday from his camp office in Tadepalli, the Chief Minister said that he was extending the free motors scheme even though it was not part of the public promises he had made during his 3,648-km election padayatra in the state before the 2019 polls.

The drilling of borewells will be carried out scientifically on the basis of the feasibility reports given after the hydrogeological and geophysical surveys. The farmers can also avail a second chance, in case of a failure to draw water in the first attempt. All the eligible farmers can use this initiative by applying either online or through the village secretariats. The status of their application can be monitored at every stage.

The CM said that the new electricity meters to be installed (by the state government as per the Centre’s recent reform guidelines), would not burden the farmers.

“The bill amount for the power consumed for farming purposes would be transferred to the ryots’ bank accounts and they can pay the same to the power distribution companies,” Reddy said while brushing aside the opposition charges.

Reddy further stated that 10,000 MW of power in the form of solar energy is being brought in use in the state to aid the nine-hour per day free power scheme for the next 30 years.

Recalling that the free farm power was initiated by his father, former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy, Jaganmohan asserted that the YSRCP government is committed to farmers’ welfare.

The CM reminded that his government had introduced the Rythu Bharosa Kendras to facilitate farmers with seeds, fertilizers, and also to operate as warehouses and crop procurement centers. “Besides, the government is providing Rs 13,500 annually for every farmer family under the YSR Rythu Bharosa (the farm incentive scheme)”