Jagan launches scheme to help deprived women become entrepreneurs

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has launched a welfare-cum-entrepreneurial program for women, costing about Rs 4,700 crore annually.

Under the “YSR Cheyutha” (handholding) scheme, approximately 23 lakh women aged between 45 and 60 years hailing from the SC, ST, BC, and minority communities would be given Rs 18,750 per year for four years aggregating to Rs 75,000, to help them build a sustainable livelihood.

Launching the scheme on Wednesday, Reddy said that during his 3,648 km padayatra across the state, he had witnessed the woes of many women in the age group of 45 to 60 years, struggling to run their families as no government scheme applied for them.

“Our initial plan of pensions for this age group attracted ridicule from detractors. So, after reconsideration, we decided to provide a financial incentive to such women and open entrepreneurial opportunities suiting their interests like a small grocery store, dairy farming or food processing. The government’s handholding under this initiative would be for four years and would help the women avail bank loans too,” CM Reddy said.

There are no constraints or compulsions on the beneficiaries on how they wished to spend the annual amount of Rs 18,750. For those wanting to invest in a productive venture, village volunteers would assist with a two-page letter of consent and the government would customize a business model for them, the Chief Minister said.

The Andhra Pradesh government has entered into MoUs with corporate companies like the ITC, Procter & Gamble, Hindustan Unilever, Amul and Reliance to help these women start their business units.

“There would be more such MoUs with business houses in the coming days to help create more business opportunities. These companies will supply their products at the price supplied to their agents or less so that our women entrepreneurs will get more profit. Amul’s co-operation would be in the dairy industry,” Reddy said.

State government agencies, the Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty, the Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas will coordinate the program.