Jagan lays foundation of Rs 270-cr ethanol plant, touts ease of doing biz in Andhra

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday laid the foundation stone for a Rs 270 crore ethanol manufacturing plant in the East Godavari district.

The unit is being established by Assago Industrial Private Limited and is expected to provide employment to about 400 persons directly or indirectly.

Addressing a public meeting at Gummalladoddi on the occasion, the chief minister said the event which is “taking place within six months of his meeting with the Assago promoters, Tech Mahindra CEO CP Gurnani and his son Ashish Gurnani during his Davos visit, reflects the ease of doing business in the state”.

The very fact that it took only six months from the allotment of land to granting all necessary permissions to the stage of laying the foundation stone shows our government’s commitment to developing industries here, the CM remarked.

Reddy said the ethanol plant, with a production capacity of two lakh litres, would provide employment to 300 to 400 persons, with 75 per cent of the vacancies filled by locals.

The plant will use broken rice and mace as the raw materials, and this will help local farmers sell their damaged paddy and broken rice for higher rates, while by-products produced by the company will serve as high-protein aqua and poultry feed. The company will also adopt zero liquid discharge methods causing less pollution.

The CM assured the promoters that the government would try to solve any problems on receiving a phone call. Reddy requested them to act as brand ambassadors for the state to help bring more industries to AP.

The CM also announced a sanction of Rs 50 crore for the construction of the Eluru Right Canal.