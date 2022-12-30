Jagan lays foundation stones for medical college at Anakapalli

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy laid foundation stones for a medical college and other developmental works worth Rs 986 crore in the Anakapalli district on Friday.

The chief minister unveiled the plaques of the Rs 470 crore Yeleru and Tandava canals link project, the Rs 500 crore government medical college to be built on 52.15 acres at Narsipatnam and Rs 16.60 crore road widening works on the Narsipatnam highway, near to Visakhapatnam.

Addressing a public meeting at Joginathunipalem, he said that the North-Andhra region, “neglected by the previous TDP regime, will now march ahead on par with other areas on the development front.”

Reiterating his government’s policy of decentralisation, Jagan said that “his politics is all about keeping up promises and delivering welfare and not publicity mongering.”

In an apparent reference to the Kandukur incident on Wednesday evening where eight TDP supporters died in a stampede in opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu’s road show, Jagan accused that the loss of lives was due to packing the available people into narrow lanes for appealing drone shots.

‘Naidu deceived’

“Why will people come for rallies of Naidu, knowing how he deceived every section of the society - farmers, women, jobless youth and so on. Politics for me is not dialogues, dramas, film shootings, drone shots,” the CM said.

The new medical college is coming up with an annual admission capacity of 100 seats, and the affiliated nursing college will have the same capacity, to cater to the growing health and medical needs of the surrounding areas.

“People who used to go all the way to Visakhapatnam for medical treatment during the TDP rule will have relief once construction of the medical college, having a 630-bed In-Patient capacity, is completed,” Jagan said.

The YSRCP government is setting up medical colleges at Narsipatnam, Paderu, Parvatipuram and Vizianagaram, areas with high tribal populations in the Uttarandhra region.

The CM said that, with the construction of the Yeleru and Tandava canals link project, an ayacut of 51,465 acres under the Tandava canal would be permanently stabilised while a new ayacut of 5,600 acres under the Yeleru left canal would come into operation. People in Narsipatnam and Kakinada districts would benefit from these water projects.

Announcing that a Tribal University is also coming up soon in the area, Jagan said he hopes to do more for the region in future with people’s cooperation.