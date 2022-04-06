Jagan Mohan meets PM Modi with various demands; leaves TDP skeptical

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy has reiterated several of the state's demands before Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an hour-long meeting on Tuesday at the latter's residence in New Delhi.

Approval for revised cost estimates of the Polavaram project, Kadapa Steel Plant, rationality in coverage of beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act, and arrears from Telangana Power Discoms are among the important issues put forth for the PM's consideration, officials said.

The buzz is that both leaders also discussed the ensuing presidential elections, where the BJP would like to have the support of the YSRCP for its nominee.

However, the opposition TDP has accused Jagan's meeting with the PM, etc was to “seek closure of the investigation into the CBI and ED cases against him.”

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh posted an opinion poll on Twitter giving three more options/reasons that could be on Jagan's agenda like his uncle Vivekananda Reddy's murder case investigated by the CBI.

According to the state officials, the Chief Minister had requested the Prime Minister to approve the revised cost estimates of Rs 55,549 crore for the Polavaram project construction. “Rs 31,118 crore needs to be spent on the project of which Rs 8,590 crore is for construction and Rs 22,598 crore is for rehabilitation,” Reddy said while requesting the PM to clear the bills in toto, and not component-wise.

The Chief Minister said there is inadequate coverage of beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act, “leaving out a large number of needy and deserving persons.”

While 1.45 crore families are covered in AP, only 0.89 crore are receiving ration from the Central government and the state government is providing the supplies to the remaining 0.56 crore families, the CM said, asking the Prime Minister to direct the officials for the State’s data revision.

The Chief Minister also urged the PM to renew the approvals for site clearances for the greenfield international airport planned at Bhogapuram near Visakhapatnam.

With regard to setting up an Integrated Steel Plant in YSR Kadapa district, the CM said that MECON, a Government of India undertaking, has not yet concluded its report on the feasibility of the plant. The state government incorporated ‘YSR Steel Corporation Limited’ for establishing the steel plant and sought the Centre's support.

Stating that his government has lost revenue due to the bifurcation and Covid-19 pandemic, the CM has urged the Prime Minister to relax the credit limit of the state.

Jagan said an amount of Rs. 6,455 crore is receivable by Andhra Pradesh Generation Corporation Limited from the Telangana State Distribution Utilities and Telangana DISCOMs and requested the Prime Minister to direct the concerned authorities to settle these dues at the earliest so that the State power sector could be financially strengthened.

The CM called on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman later and discussed various issues related to the state.

