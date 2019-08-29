Jagan reviews Amaravati works

Following statewide furore over the possible shifting of the state capital from here, Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy reviewed the status of the works with the AP Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) on Thursday, at his Tadepalli residence. Urban development minister Botsa Satyanarayana, who was the epicenter of the ongoing controversy, was also present in the meeting.



However, the minister, who spoke with the media after the meeting said that the officials have apprised the CM of the current progress of work, that includes residences of the legislators, officers and judges, 70% of which has been completed.

“We have also told the chief minister about the status of pending bills to the tune of over Rs 2000 cr,” he said, adding that the earlier government has painted the whole project as self-sustaining.



The minister, who has skipped questions on his comments about Amaravati's risk of possible inundation in the future, has alleged that former CM Chandrababu Naidu has raised questionable tenders for Rs 35,000 cr without even bank guarantee.

“The whole process is chaotic and needs detailed scrutiny,” he added.

He also said that the much-awaited distribution of cheques to tenant farmers who have lost their livelihood due to land pooling for Amaravati will begin from Friday. The move of the government came after the farmers of the region started protesting against the government’s proposed move to shift the capital.

The YSRCP government, after coming to power, ordered that all work that was on in full swing in Amaravati be stopped, putting the future of the capital in question. The suspicion about the chief minister's intention further grew when he refused to urge PM Narendra Modi to release funds for Amaravati.