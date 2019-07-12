Jagan’s budget propose to finish Polavaram by 2021

Andhra Pradesh government aims to complete the multi propose Polavaram project on Godavari river by June 2021 in an effort to stabilize the ayacut under Krishna-Godavari delta area with full budgetary support. Finance minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy on Friday, during his maiden budget presentation, made mention of allocating Rs 13,139.13 cr for the irrigation sector.

Jagan government also allocated Rs 500 cr for the development of Amaravati, the capital city.

He proposed a Rs. 2, 27,974.99 crore budget for the financial year 2019-20. The current budget is 19.32 per cent higher than the previous budget.

The revenue expenditure is pegged at Rs 1, 80,475.94 crore, Capital expenditure at Rs 32,293.39 crore. The fiscal deficit is estimated to be 3.30 per cent and revenue deficit is 0.17 per cent.

In addition to agriculture (Rs 20, 677 cr) which was presented separately, priority was given to the education sector with a budget allocation of Rs 32618 crore. Rs 11399 crore for medical and health care sector. Rs 3617 crore for the housing sector were the other major allocations.

In his maiden budget, Buggana has allocated Rs 8750 cr for the new YSR Rythu Bharosa scheme providing Rs 12,500 for every farmer, every year including the tenant farmers. Rs. 8750.00, Y.S.R. Nine Hours Free Power Supply gets, Rs. 4525.00, allocation for price stabilization Fund Rs 3000.00, Disaster Management Rs 2002.08, YSR - PM Fasal Bima Yojana Rs 1163.00, Power Subsidy to Aqua Farmers Rs 475.00, Bore Wells under YSR Rythu Bharosa Rs 200.00.

Other allocations: YSR crop insurance Rs 1,163 crore, Rs 475 crore for aqua farmers' electricity subsidy, , Rs 2,000 crore for natural disaster management, Rs 14,412 crore for the welfare sector Rs 6455 crore for Amma Vodi scheme, Rs 455.85 crore for Asha workers. Rs. 1077 crore for mid-day meal scheme in schools, Rs 1140 crore for interest-free loans for Dwacra women and Rs 1000 crore for APSRTC. The budget also set aside Rs 1150 crore for Agri Gold victims.

Responding to the budget by Buggana, former finance minister Yanamala Ramakrishna said that the YS Jaganmohan Reddy’s government, which has been criticizing the TDP for taking loans to run the state, has proposed Rs 40,000 cr debt to finance its budget. He also questioned the government on allocation of Rs 100 cr only for the zero-interest loans for farmers.