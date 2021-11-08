Jagan to meet Patnaik to settle Andhra-Odisha irrigation projects, border disputes

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy would meet Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday to sort out interstate divergences for smooth execution of two irrigation projects.

The two chief ministers, officials said, would also discuss the long unresolved issue of the Kotia cluster of villages, claimed by both the states. On Monday, Reddy held a preparatory meeting with officials on the matters to be discussed with his senior counterpart.

“The CM would explain to Patnaik the benefits that will accrue to both the states with the construction of Neradi barrage,” officials said. 103 acre of land is required from Odisha for construction of the barrage on Vamsadhara river, of which 67 acres of land is riverbed. The barrage will provide immediate irrigation facilities to 5,000 to 6,000 acres on the Odisha side.

In June, following the Vamsadhara water disputes tribunal's approval, the AP government had initiated an action plan for the construction of Neradi barrage. Welcoming the judgment then, chief minister Reddy said that he would invite Patnaik for the foundation ceremony. “Our policy is to move forward with mutual cooperation (with the neighbouring states),” Reddy said.

The tribunal verdict on the project planned near the AP-Odisha border in Srikakulam district, Reddy says would be beneficial to both AP and Odisha. With regard to the Janjavathi project in Vizianagaram district, officials informed Reddy that irrigation water is being provided to about 5,000 acres only at present out of the intended 24,640 acres, through a rubber dam. Completion of the project would benefit more farmers but it would leave four villages completely and six villages partially flooded.

“About 1,174 acres of land in Odisha will be inundated due to the project of which 875 acres is government land. Our chief minister would request Patnaik to co-operate with R&R,” officials said. The unsettled question of where the Kotia villages belong would also be discussed in the bilateral meeting.

Kotia on the Andhra-Odisha Border between Vizianagaram and Koraput district is a cluster of 21 tribal villages, where the two states officials often clash over matters of administration.

