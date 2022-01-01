Jagan widens welfare ambit with enhanced pension amount for the poor in Andhra Pradesh

The Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday raised the monthly old age and widow pensions amount from Rs 2,250 to Rs 2,500.

Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy launched the distribution of enhanced pensions under YSR Pension Kanuka from Prathipadu in Guntur district and released Rs 1,570 crore towards January disbursements.

Addressing a public meeting later, Reddy said that “almost every assurance included in YSRCP's election manifesto has been fulfilled in the last 30 months.”

“During the TDP rule, pensions were provided to only 39 lakh beneficiaries, handing just Rs 1000 each, with monthly expenditure of Rs 400 crore. We increased the amount to Rs 2,250 soon after forming the government and have been door delivering pensions to about 62 lakh people at a cost of Rs 1,450 crore every month. With the fresh enhancement to Rs 2500, the monthly expenditure goes up to Rs 1,570 crore,” Reddy said.

“We have not held back any welfare initiatives despite the financial difficulties caused by Covid-19 crisis.”

The CM said that besides providing financial security to older people, widows, and the disabled, the government is also giving pensions to patients suffering from critical illnesses.

“Andhra Pradesh is the only state in the country to come up with such an initiative. On YSR Pension Kanuka alone, we have spent over Rs 45,000 crore since its inception, with no scope for corruption.”

Accusing the opposition parties as taking an ‘anti-poor’ approach, Reddy said that his decision for upliftment of the poor like the introduction of English medium in schools, house sites distribution, or even the regulation of cinema ticket prices is being politicised.

