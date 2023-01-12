Jaganmohan Reddy releases Rs 395 crore interest-free loans for 3.95 lakh beneficiaries

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy has on Wednesday released Rs 395 crore under the “Jagananna Thodu” scheme providing interest free loans through banks to benefit 3.95 lakh petty traders and artisans with Rs 10,000 each.

Releasing the amount virtually by click of a button from his Camp Office at Amaravati, the Chief Minister said that the scheme beneficiaries, besides becoming self-employed, are also aiding the society indirectly.

On the occasion, Jagan also released Rs.15.17 crore towards reimbursement of interest on earlier loans taken by 13.28 lakh beneficiaries, “who repaid the debt promptly in the last six months.”

With Wednesday's disbursal that benefits 28,000 new petty traders and artisans, the YSRCP government has so far reimbursed Rs 63.65 crore as interest alone while the total loan amount sanctioned so far reaches Rs 2,406 crore benefiting 15,31,347 people. 80 per cent of the beneficiaries are from the SC, ST, BC and minority communities.

Out of the total 15.31 lakh beneficiaries under the scheme till now, 8,74,745 traders and artisans are promptly repaying their loans and are recycling their loans with great discipline, the CM said, adding that the process indicates a good change in the society.

The Chief Minister said he had seen the hardships of several artisans and petty traders during his Praja Sankalpa Yatra before the polls and decided to end their woes by introducing the Jagananna Thodu scheme.

Eligible people who have not availed the scheme for any reason can apply through village and ward secretariats and such people would be included in the scheme at the end of social audit conducted every six months.

Vendors such as people who sell fruits, vegetables and food stuffs on push carts, people running roadside tiffin centers and others selling products in baskets and vending products on motor cycles and auto rickshaws drivers besides Bobbili veena makers, artisans involved in brass work, Kondapalli and Etikoppaka toy makers, puppet, Kalankari and lace makers are among the beneficiaries of the scheme.