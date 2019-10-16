Jagan's Government to set up Millet Board in AP

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that his government will soon set up a Millet Board to encourage small and marginal farmers particularly in the semi arid region of the state. He said this after formally launching the “YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan” Scheme at Kakutur village of Venkatachalam of Nellore district on Tuesday.

The government increased the amount of Rythu Bharosa scheme from Rs 12,500 to Rs 13,500 annually and will implement it for five years instead of the promised four years. The first installment of the flagship scheme will be directly credited into the bank accounts of the farmers. The Chief Minister said that the scheme will benefit 67, 5000 farmers. The scheme was originally planned for four years with 50,000 beneficiaries.

Manifesto is my Bible

“The manifesto is my Bible and Bhagavad-Gita which I remember and implement," Jagan said. He explained that he had started implementing the scheme much before actual announcement keeping in view of the welfare of 54 lakh farmers and tenant farmers across the state. He reminded that he had sanctioned Rs. 1,700 Cr for upgrading the feeders across the state enabling them to provide 9-hour daytime power supply for agriculture purpose.

He also said the state government had shouldered the responsibility of paying crop insurance of Rs. 2,164 Cr giving relief to the farmers. He reiterated zero interest rate for crop loans up to Rs. 1 lakh to the farmers, Price Stabilization Fund with Rs. 3,000 Cr, payment of dues of input subsidy of Rs. 2,000 Cr and others have been started for the welfare of the farming community.

The Chief Minister assured that they would conduct a survey for setting up warehouses, cold storages and many other facilities for supporting marketing activity after duly conducting survey in the state. "Now, any family shouldn't be left orphaned in case any farmer commits suicide. The district collector immediately hands over the support of Rs. 7 lakh to them.