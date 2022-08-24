Jamiat demands 'exemplary punishment' for Telangana MLA

Jamiat calls for 'exemplary punishment' for Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh over Prophet remarks

Jamiat chief Maulana Madani slammed Raja's remarks as "very shameful" and "shocking"

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 24 2022, 09:49 ist
  • updated: Aug 24 2022, 12:30 ist
T Raja Singh, Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA , gives the thumbs-up after he was released on bail by a court, following his arrest, at his home in Hyderabad. Credit: Reuters Photo

Prominent Muslim organisation Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind on Tuesday called for "exemplary punishment" for Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh over his controversial remarks allegedly aimed at Prophet Mohammad and demanded a law to protect the sanctity of religious figures.

Jamiat chief Maulana Madani slammed Raja's remarks as "very shameful" and "shocking".

In a statement, Madani said the arrest of Singh and the disciplinary action taken by the BJP against him were the need of the hour. However, he said, it is not sufficient and such offenders should be given "exemplary punishment".

Also Read — Telanga BJP chief Bandi Sanjay arrested; party complains to Governor

Singh, who is known for his hardline religious rhetoric, was arrested by the Hyderabad police earlier in the day over his remarks on the Prophet and suspended by the BJP for "violating" the party's constitution.

The BJP also issued a show cause notice to the controversial MLA, asking him to explain within 10 days why he should not be expelled from the party.

Madani termed Singh's remarks a "disgraceful act". He said he has been demanding that a law be made to protect the sanctity of religious figures.

He also appealed to the people to maintain peace and avoid taking law into their hands.

Singh's arrest came a day after he released a video criticising stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, who had recently performed in Hyderabad.

In the video, Singh is also purportedly seen making some comments aimed at the Prophet. His supporters have argued that he did not name any religion or religious figure.

