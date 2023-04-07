Jaundice infection delaying interrogation of Kozhikode train arson suspect

The police are yet to confirm the motive behind the train arson attack in Kerala as the detailed interrogation of the accused, Shahrukh Saifi, is getting delayed owing to his weak health.

Shaheen Bagh native Saifi, who was held from Ratnagiri in Maharashtra on Wednesday, was brought to Kerala by Thursday morning. He was taken to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital for medical examination as he suffered burns and other injuries. Later, he was diagnosed with jaundice.

State police chief Anil Kant said that the exact motive behind the arson attack, as well as the presence of extremist links, if any, would be confirmed only after the conclusion of a detailed investigation. He added that a decision on invoking the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act would also be taken after further investigation.

During the preliminary interrogation by Maharashtra police and Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Saifi reportedly said that he did the crime himself but acted as per the direction of another person. However, he did not specify that person.

Also Read | Kerala cop suspended over 'drunken dance' in uniform

Police sources further said that he keeps on changing his versions and a detailed interrogation would be possible only once his health condition improved.

Police were also subjecting him to forensic examinations to gather evidence for the crime like the nature of the injury and the presence of petrol or other inflammable substances on his skin and dress.

Saifi reportedly told the police that after setting fire to the train, he travelled to Kannur on the same train and hid on the platform. Later, he left Kerala on another train. There was a strong police presence at Kannur railway station at that time as the coaches on which the arson attack took place were stationed there.

Meanwhile, critics have pointed out that the key suspect in this serious case was transported with inadequate security. There were only three police officials to bring him and the vehicle's tyre got punctured after entering Kerala. An alternative vehicle that was arranged also reportedly had a mechanical defect and another vehicle was later arranged. The police personnel remained inside the vehicle with Saifi until an alternative vehicle was arranged.