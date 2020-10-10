Jawahar Reddy assumes office as new TTD EO

Senior IAS officer K S Jawahar Reddy on Saturday took charge as Executive Officer of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) that governs the famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala here.

Prior to taking up the reins of the world's richest hill shrine that fetches an annual income of over Rs 3,300 crore, he was Special Chief Secretary of Medical, Health and Family Welfare in Andhra Pradesh, a temple official told PTI.

Reddy would hold the post for at least two years, he said.

The state government on Wednesday last had shifted Anil Kumar Singhal, who was the TTD Executive Officer for over three years and posted him as the Principal Secretary of Health, Medical, and Family Welfare, the official said.

Meanwhile, a TTD Board member Krishnamurthy Vaidyanathan donated a crown-like ornament called 'Sadagopam', worth about Rs 36 lakh, at the hill temple. He handed over the offering to TTD Additional Executive Officer A V Dharma Reddy, the official added.