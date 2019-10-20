Jawan stabbed to death in Telangana

A 28-year old jawan of a para-military force was "stabbed" to death during a birthday party in Warangal district, police said on Sunday.

The incident happened on Saturday night in Narsampet town of the district when H Prem Kumar, was stabbed by one person who attended the birthday celebration, a senior police official told PTI based on preliminary investigation.

The jawan was admitted to a nearby hospital from where he was being shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad but died on the way, the official said.

"As per available information, the jawan had come down on a vacation a couple of days ago and attended birthday celebrations of his friend on Saturday night where an altercation took place after some of his friends got drunk and one person who attended the birthday party stabbed him," the official said.

The exact reasons behind the incident were being verified, the official said adding they registered a murder case and were further investigating.