Jayalalithaa’s niece Deepa stakes claim for her seized assets

A special court for CBI cases on Friday adjourned the hearing to May 26 in the matter pertaining to the disposal of assets seized in the case against former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu J Jayalalithaa and others.

On March 27, 2023, Karnataka appointed a special public prosecutor to appear before the special court in this matter.

On Friday, Dr Satya Kumar, an advocate from Chennai, appeared before the special court representing Deepa Jayaraman, Jayalalithaa's niece. He moved a memo and submitted that being the legal heir, Deepa Jayaraman should get the assets confiscated in the case.

On February 14, 2017, the Supreme Court upheld the order of the trial court to convict Jayalalithaa and three persons and fine them Rs 130 crore. According to the advocate for Deepa Jayaraman, Tamil Nadu's former chief minister died when the appeal was pending before the apex court and hence the case against her got abated.

The special court Judge H A Mohan told the advocate that he cannot commence arguments by moving a memo. The court asked him to submit a proper application to allow the special public prosecutor to respond to the application.

Meanwhile, social activist T Narasimha Murthy filed an application seeking directions for a public auction of the seized materials — 11,344 silk sarees, 750 pairs of leather footwear and 250 shawls. The seizure happened in December 1996.

The case pertaining to Rs 66.65 crore disproportionate assets was transferred to Karnataka following the apex court's direction. The special court held Jayalalithaa and others guilty on September 27, 2014. The High Court of Karnataka reversed the trial court order and acquitted them on May 11, 2015.