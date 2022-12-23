'Jesus Christ's grace saved people from Covid wrath': Furore over Telangana top health official's remarks

In yet another controversy, Telangana public health director Dr G Srinivasa Rao said that it was Jesus Christ's grace that has largely saved the country's people from Covid-19 wrath.

Rao was in news last month for touching Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's feet repeatedly at an official meeting, seeking his blessings. In April this year, Rao reportedly participated in alleged tantric rituals and, in videos in circulation at that time, was seen paying obeisance to a lady dressed like a goddess.

The strange remarks now from the top health official in the state came at a time when the pandemic fears are back over Omicron BF.7 strain emergence in the country.

“Covid-19 appeared to have challenged humanity's survival. However, we overcame the danger. It was not because of the services we rendered but because of Jesus Christ's benevolence,” Rao, who supervises the functioning of the public health and family welfare department comprising thousands of doctors, nurses and other medical staff, said.

Rao's controversial remarks were made at a pre-Christmas event in Bhadradri-Kothagudem organized by Dr GSR Charitable Trust which he manages.

Rao went on to attribute that modern education, health, and civilization came to India because of Christianity. “India could not have made such a progress, received global recognition (without Christian contribution),” remarked Rao.

Rao's comments sparked outrage and invited the fury of Hindu organizations like the VHP, Bajrang Dal who are demanding the K Chandrasekhar Rao government to suspend the official. Telangana VHP leaders said that Rao, a qualified doctor, “has ridiculed science, healthcare system with his outrageous remarks elevating one particular faith.”

Following the furore, Rao issued an explanation saying that his remarks were misconstrued and claimed that his speech video was edited selectively in order to create controversy.

“What I said was that Covid-19 could be controlled, crisis mitigated because of our CM's active guidance, effective functioning of the entire health machinery and the prayers of people of all faiths to their respective divinities,” Rao said.

Rao's different acts and utterances lately come amidst a strong rumor that he wants to contest on the BRS ticket from Kothagudem assembly constituency in next year's Telangana polls.

As the DPH, Rao became the face of Covid-19 mitigation in Telangana since the pandemic's onset in the state in March 2020.