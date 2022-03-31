JICA signs grant agreement of 4 billion Yen for power in Andaman islands

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) today signed a grant agreement with the Government of India, to provide aid of up to 4,016,000,000 Japanese Yen (around Rs 250 crores) for a power supply project in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The objective of the project is to utilise the power generated from renewable energy sources and stabilise the power supply in South Andaman, by introducing necessary equipment and facilities such as storage battery system (30MW / 15MWh), grid interconnection cassette, SCADA, buildings for energy storage, thereby contributing to the improvement of industrial competitiveness in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The scope of work for the project includes construction of facilities, procurement and installation of equipment, and consulting services.

The project is targeted to complete by February 2024. The executing agency for the project is Andaman and Nicobar Administration.

In a press statement, Saito Mitsunori, Chief Representative, JICA India Office, said, “Stable and reliable power supply is critical for a better livelihood and promotion of industries in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Being disconnected from the mainland, the group of islands currently rely on isolated generation and distribution systems powered by the diesel generation with frequent blackouts.”

However, the power development plan in Andaman & Nicobar is under transitional stage from diesel power generation to clean renewable energy. This project is assisting power development policy and plan by Andaman and Nicobar Administration through reduction of the carbon footprint by gradually replacing diesel-based power generation with greener energy.

“JICA is hopeful to support the Government of India’s commitment made at the COP 26 Summit, towards net zero carbon emissions by 2070 as well as supplying 24X7 reliable and quality power to the people of Andaman and Nicobar Islands. We will provide all necessary support to the administration in achieving various milestones and targets outlined in this project roadmap,” he added.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: