Jihad notes, ISIS symbol recovered from Coimbatore blast convict Mubeen's room

Even as the police are piecing together different facets of the October 23 Coimbatore car blast, new information has brought to light some extremist elements of the deceased, Jemisha Mubeen.

The police have recovered diaries comprising a flowchart of Gods from other religions, notes on Muslims as “second-class citizens”, entries on the hijab row in Karnataka and Citizenship (Amendment) Act along with a slate with the ISIS symbol drawn on it, according to a report in the The Indian Express.

Killed in his car loaded with two cylinders that exploded near a temple in Coimbatore, 29-year old engineering graduate Mubeen’s alleged associates, Muhammad Azharuddin and K Afsar are among the six arrests made so far.

The NIA took over the case on October 27 and filed an FIR on the following day.

It was revealed while interrogating the alleged associates of Mubeen that he would often talk about the “oppression” faced by the Muslims, Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V Balakrishnan told the publication.

“Majority of the books and notes found in his Ukkadam home were about bomb-making, jihad, and his apparent lack of objectivity regarding other religions. According to two of the accused whom we questioned, Mubeen used to express his opinion about Indian Muslims and how they are oppressed,” the commissioner added.

The police believes that Mubeen was “self-radicalised” and that most of his views had been stemmed from the internet and books, while in reality he possessed no bomb-making skills.

The police are of the opinion that Mubeen was on his way to a target but ended up stranding himself by the temple as there were police checkposts ahead.

So far, there has been no lead on any external help received by Mubeen. The probe officials also believe that “Mubeen had high regard for Zahran Hashim (the main suicide bomber behind the Easter Sunday blasts in Sri Lanka), a self-radicalised attacker who killed over 200 people.”