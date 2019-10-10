Jilted lover burns girl alive in Kochi; kills self

A 17-year-old girl was charred to death after she was reportedly burnt alive by a youth, suspected to be a jilted lover, who also died later.

The incident took place at Kakkanad on the outskirts of Kochi in Kerala during the late hours of Wednesday. The girl's father also suffered serious burns. The girl was identified as Devika, daughter of Shalan and Molly of Kakkanad, and accused as Midhun, who hailed from Paravoor on the outskirts of Kochi.

Police sources said that prima faice it was suspected that the girl rejected the youth's proposal and that could be the provocation for the crime.

Midhun barged into Devika's house at Kakkanad by around 12 mid night after knocking at the door. He poured petrol on Devika and set her on fire. Midhun also caught fire and died later. Devika's father suffered serious burns while trying to save her. Her mother and younger sibling were also in the house.

Kerala had witnessed many instances of brutal killings by jilted lovers over the years, the recent one being the killing of woman police personnel, Soumya Pushkaran, by a civil police officer, Ajaz, in Alappuzha district in June.