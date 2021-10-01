'Jilted lover' stabs girl to death in Kerala college

In a love affair gone wrong, a college student is suspected to have killed a girl on a college campus in Kerala's Kottayam district on Friday. The girl, Nithinamol, a food processing course student at St Thomas College in Pala, was appearing for an exam on the college campus when Abhishek stabbed her to death. Police sources said that prima facia jilted love affair was suspected to be the provocation for the murder.

Abhishek allegedly slashed the girl's neck with a paper-cutter after beating her and remained at the spot after the killing. Local media reports suggest that the two had a verbal duel and a security staffer was proceeding towards them when the incident occurred. Though the girl was rushed to a nearby hospital, she succumbed to the injuries inflicted.

Sources said that the two students were quite close for some time but differences cropped up between them in the recent past. It was even suspected that Abhishek took away Nithinamol's mobile phone a few days ago.

Recently, Kerala witnessed many such incidents of jilted lovers killing girls. Two months ago, a youth had shot a 24-year-old dental student.

