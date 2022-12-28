Actor Siddharth alleges harassment at Madurai airport

Jobless people showing off power': Actor Siddharth alleges harassment at Madurai airport

The actor was both commended and condemned in equal measure for flagging the incident on social media

ETB Sivapriyan
ETB Sivapriyan, DHNS, Chennai,
  • Dec 28 2022, 19:27 ist
  • updated: Dec 28 2022, 19:30 ist
Actor Siddharth. Credit: Wikimedia Commons/BollywoodHungama

Tamil actor Siddharth has alleged that he and his senior citizen parents were “harassed” at the Madurai Airport on Tuesday and that the CISF guards repeatedly spoke to them in Hindi even after being told to speak in English.

Siddharth took to his social media accounts to narrate the incident by criticising the CISF personnel who were on duty at the Madurai airport.

“Harassed for 20 mins @ empty Madurai airport by CRPF. They made my senior parents remove coins from their bags! And repeatedly talked to us in Hindi after being told to speak English. When we protested, they said in India this is how it is. Jobless people showing off power,” Siddharth wrote.

The actor had in the past spoken against alleged imposition of Hindi by the BJP government and is an ardent critic of the Centre. After Siddharth’s tweet, Madurai MP and acclaimed author Su Venkatesan wrote to the Airport Director seeking an enquiry into the incident.

“I have requested the @aaimduairport to conduct an enquiry into the allegations of actor Siddharth about the improper conduct of CISF personnel in Madurai airport who demanded to be spoken to in Hindi,” Venkatesan wrote on Twitter.

The actor was both commended and condemned in equal measure for flagging the incident on social media. While people who supported him recalled incidents of people being forced to speak in Hindi at airports, those criticising him pointed to the actor and his family living in the northern part of India for a long time and questioning their claims of not knowing Hindi.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Siddharth
Tamil Nadu
Hindi
India News
harassment

What's Brewing

ChatGPT explains why AIs like ChatGPT need regulation

ChatGPT explains why AIs like ChatGPT need regulation

Hailstorm brings winter white to Kuwait's fiery deserts

Hailstorm brings winter white to Kuwait's fiery deserts

Arshdeep nominated for ICC Emerging Cricketer of Year

Arshdeep nominated for ICC Emerging Cricketer of Year

28 years on, commercial flights yet to land in Kota

28 years on, commercial flights yet to land in Kota

Yellow-band disease ravages Thailand's coral reefs

Yellow-band disease ravages Thailand's coral reefs

 