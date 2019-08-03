Johnson Lifts bags contract to supply escalators

City-based Johnson Lifts has bagged the contract to provide 225 escalators for the Phase 2 project of Bengaluru Metro Rail valued at Rs 210 crores.

Johnson Lifts, which has provided infrastructure to public service projects and have done 12 Metro Projects, 25 Airports and over 800 plus elevators in railway stations across the country said it was also expanding its presence to other cities in Karnataka like Mysore, Hubli, Gulbarga, Belgaum and Mangalore.



“We are happy to be granted the Additional requirement in Phase 2 of the Metro Rail project comprising 225 escalators valuing to 210+ crores,” Ramesh Chari, General Manager, Karnataka, said adding that Johnson Lift had installed over 200 Heavy-duty escalators in the 1st phase at various metro stations in Bangalore.



The central government schemes on major Urban Infra Structure Development programmes in India like Metro Rail Projects, UDAN – Regional Airport development and connectivity scheme and the modernization of Airports, Railways Stations, Bus Terminals and Foot Over Bridges at important junctions has given the company a great opportunity for heavy-duty escalators used in Mass Transportation systems, he further added.