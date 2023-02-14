Jolt to Kerala govt over tax proposals in budget

The CPM-led Left Democratic Front government in Kerala, which has been jibing at the stir by the Opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front against budget proposals to increase taxes and cess on various entities, including petrol and diesel, received a jolt as a prominent bishop flayed that the hike would affect the ordinary person.

Head of Malankara Mar Thoma Syrian Church, Theodosius Mar Thomas Metropolitan, strongly criticised the government during the inauguration of the Maramon convention, a prominent Christian event in the state, on Sunday, in the presence of four ministers of the state.

The bishop’s criticism comes at a time when the CPM has been making all possible efforts to enhance its rapport with the minority communities for electoral gains.

The bishop’s criticisms also came as a shot in the arm for the Opposition Congress, intensifying the stir against the tax-cess hikes by staging a day-night protest across the state on Monday and Tuesday.

Even as the Opposition had staged a strong protest in the state Assembly last week against the budget proposals, the government rejected the demands and ridiculed the Opposition. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the people generally accepted the tax-cess hike, which has been done to meet requirements like paying social security pensions. He also said that the Opposition’s stir was just a political gimmick anticipating that the government may reduce the tax-cess hike proposals.

However, the bishop had categorically stated that the price hike would affect the commoners. “A large number of families are economically weak, and the income of the people has not increased per living costs. Hence, increasing fuel and water tariffs would affect the common person badly,” he said.

While the water tariff in the state was increased recently, the state budget proposed social security cess of Rs 2 per litre of petrol and diesel, up to 2% increase in tax on new vehicles, a cess of Rs 20 to Rs 40 per bottle of Indian-made foreign liquor and increase in building taxes and court

fees.

Cut in allocations by the Centre and increase in expenditure for meeting welfare pensions to around 62 lakh people were the reasons cited by the government to justify the tax-cess hikes.