Jose K Mani files to contest in Kerala RS bypolls

Jose K Mani files to contest in Kerala Rajya Sabha bypolls

Mani had earlier become a Rajya Sabha member as a Congress-led United Democratic Front candidate

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Nov 15 2021, 19:32 ist
  • updated: Nov 15 2021, 19:35 ist
Jose K Mani. Credit: Facebook/josek.mani

Kerala Congress (M) leader Jose K Mani on Monday filed nomination papers for the election to the Rajya Sabha seat.

Mani had earlier become a Rajya Sabha member as a Congress-led United Democratic Front candidate.

The seat became vacant when Mani resigned from the same seat after his party shifted alliance to the Left Democratic Front (LDF) from the Congress-led United Democratic Front. Mani contested the Assembly polls from the Pala constituency but lost to Mani C Kappan of the NCP.

The LDF has again decided to nominate him to the Rajya Sabha.

Mani submitted the nomination to the Kerala Legislative Assembly Secretary. The election will be held on November 29.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Kerala
Rajya Sabha
Bypolls
Congress

Related videos

What's Brewing

Wedding invite as poll propaganda? Happens only in UP

Wedding invite as poll propaganda? Happens only in UP

In Pics | Inside revamped Rani Kamalapati Rly station

In Pics | Inside revamped Rani Kamalapati Rly station

Climate change may force planes to fly higher: Study

Climate change may force planes to fly higher: Study

How creating Harry Potter conjured a school of magic

How creating Harry Potter conjured a school of magic

 