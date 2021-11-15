Jose K Mani files to contest in Kerala Rajya Sabha bypolls

Kerala Congress (M) leader Jose K Mani on Monday filed nomination papers for the election to the Rajya Sabha seat.

Mani had earlier become a Rajya Sabha member as a Congress-led United Democratic Front candidate.

The seat became vacant when Mani resigned from the same seat after his party shifted alliance to the Left Democratic Front (LDF) from the Congress-led United Democratic Front. Mani contested the Assembly polls from the Pala constituency but lost to Mani C Kappan of the NCP.

The LDF has again decided to nominate him to the Rajya Sabha.

Mani submitted the nomination to the Kerala Legislative Assembly Secretary. The election will be held on November 29.

Watch latest videos by DH here: