Journalist among two killed in Tamil Nadu mishap

His sister and two-year old nephew, who were injured in the mishap, were hospitalised, they said

PTI
PTI, Coimbatore,
  • Jan 29 2020, 19:58pm ist
  • updated: Jan 29 2020, 19:58pm ist
Representative image.

An English daily journalist and his mother were killed in a road accident at Avanashi in neighbouring Tirupur district on Wednesday, police said.

R K Rajasekharan, the Tirupur correspondent of 'Times of India' along with his family members was travelling to Mettupalayam in car when a government bus rammed into the vehicle, killing his mother on the spot.

The journalist succumbed to injuries at a private hospital here, police said.

