Journalist among two nominated to Rajya Sabha from Kerala

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS , Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Apr 16 2021, 19:24 ist
  • updated: Apr 16 2021, 19:24 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

The CPM has nominated journalist and party-backed Malayalam channel's head John Brittas to the Rajya Sabha from Kerala.

While K K Ragesh, whose term is ending on April 21, has not been given extension, CPM state committee member  and former SFI leader V Sivadasan was also nominated by the party to the upper house.

Apart from that of Ragesh, term of Congress leader Vayalar Ravi and Indian Union Muslim League leader Abdul Wahab are ending on April 21. Considering the present strength in the Assembly the LDF could win two while the UDF may get only one. Wahab also filed nomination to the Rajya Sabha.

Brittas was serving as media advisor to the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan till recently. He is managing director of the CPM backed Kairali TV.

Rajya Sabha
Kerala
CPM

