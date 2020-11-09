Journalist hacked to death by gang near Chennai

In a shocking incident, a 29-year-old journalist working with a Tamil television channel was hacked to death on Sunday night outside his home in neighbouring Kanchipuram district by a gang, which was reportedly upset with his coverage on their illegal sale of land.

G Moses, who was working as Sriperumbudur reporter with Tamizhan TV, was at his home in Nallur village, when one Manoj called him on his mobile phone at around 10.30 pm on Sunday and asked him to come out. A few minutes later, Moses' father J Gnanaraj Jesudasan, also a journalist by profession, rushed out of his home after hearing his son screaming for help.

His father told the media that two people hacked his son to death, while Manoj, who had dialled his son a few minutes earlier, escaped from the spot. Jesudasan said his son did not file a police complaint despite being harassed by the group that hacked him to death, but only informed the police “orally.”

Moses died on his way to Chromepet Government Hospital on the outskirts of Chennai. Hours after the incident, the Kanchipuram district police arrested four people – Manoj, Navamani, Vignesh, and Venkatesh – for Moses' murder.

The culprits had been suspecting Moses of passing on information to the police, villagers said. D Shanmugapriya, Superintendent of Police (SP), Kanchipuram, confirmed that Moses had tipped-off police about a robbery incident in the past.

“Within two hours of the incident, we have nabbed three people who were involved in the incident and the other person who hatched the conspiracy. The investigation is on and prima facie it appears personal vengeance is the reason for the murder. The gang and the reporter have had problems over land deals,” Shanmugapriya told DH.

A J B Sagayaraj, President of Working Journalists Union of India and Chief Reporter of Tamizhan TV, told DH that Moses had been exposing illegal sale of poramboke land and sale of ganja in his area.

“He was a very committed journalist and he worked with us for eight years. We would have lodged a police complaint if Moses had informed us of the threats he was receiving. He never told us. This is a cold-blooded murder and government should ensure that the guilty are punished,” he said, and demanded a legislation to prevent attack on journalists.

Jesudasan said his son had done detailed reports on illegal sale of ganja and land grabbing in the region and had been receiving threats from groups involved in such activities. “My son had exposed several land grabbing activities by the gang in our village. He was targeted by them for the past few months and today he is no more,” Jesudasan said.

Meanwhile, DMK President M K Stalin condemned the incident and expressed shock over Moses' murder.