Journalist's alleged link with Kerala gold smuggling racket puts BJP in defensive

The BJP is in the defensive in Kerala as a senior journalist employed by a Malayalam news channel, which was said to be a BJP backed one, was quizzed by Customs in connection with the gold smuggling case.

The CPI(M) and the Congress have stepped up attack against the BJP in view of the fresh development. Minister of state for external affairs V Muraleedharan is also being targeted citing his initial statements that the baggage from which gold was seized was not diplomatic baggage. Though the BJP state leadership initially maintained that they had no connection with the channel, later they admitted that they maintained a close relationship with the channel.

Anil Nambiar, coordinating editor of Janam TV, was quizzed by the customs after the key accused in the gold smuggling case, Swapna Suresh, who was a former employee of the UAE consulate in Thiruvananthapuram, stated that Anil Nambiar advised her to mislead the probe. After Customs intercepted the diplomatic baggage, Anil, who was close to Swapna, allegedly advised her that the consul general may be asked to issue a statement that the baggage was not diplomatic baggage. Anil, who was earlier involved in fabricating an intelligence report against Congress leader K V Thomas who was then Tourism Minister in Kerala, also allegedly sought consulate's investment support to BJP.

BJP state president K Surendran had initially maintained that the party had no connection with Janam TV. However, he had to later admit that the BJP had an ideological affinity with the channel as an earlier social media post of Surendran expressing affinity with the channel was widely circulated.

While Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala of the Congress raised concerns over the future of the probe owing to BJP links of the accused, Kerala Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran alleged that a section of the accused in the gold smuggling case were having nexus with the BJP, while another section was having nexus with a key partner of the Congress.

The CPI(M) camps were also recollecting repeated statements of Kerala's Chief Minister that as the probe into the gold smuggling racket progresses, the opposition parties might be having sleepless nights.