Judge seeks contempt action against Tamil actor Suriya for remarks on judiciary

A Madras High Court judge has written to Chief Justice A P Sahi seeking initiation of contempt proceedings against actor Suriya for his remarks that the judiciary has forced students to take NEET exams while it was dishing out justice through video conferencing due to fear of their lives in times of Covid-19 lockdown.

Justice S M Subramaniam wrote to Sahi on Sunday night, hours after Suriya issued a detailed statement speaking against NEET. Suriya had criticised the courts for asking students to come to a centre to write the exam even while the judiciary was conducting its proceedings through video conferencing for the “fear of life.”

In his letter, Subramaniam referred to the statement by Suriya which has been carried by Tamil television channels.

“The said statement in my considered opinion amounts to contempt of Court as the integrity and devotion of the Hon'ble Judges as well as the Judicial System of our Great Nation are not only undermined but criticised in a bad shape, wherein there is threat for the public confidence on the Judiciary,” Justice Subramaniam said.

“Thus, the Cine Actor Mr Surya has committed contempt, warranting contempt proceedings to uphold the Majesty of our Indian Judicial System,” the judge said in his letter.

However, six former judges of the Madras High Court led by Justice (retired) K Chandru wrote to the CJ not to take any action against Suriya.

“We are afraid that such a construction made on the statement of Suriya will be slightly off the mark and it does not require any action as requested by the learned judge. Where four students have committed suicide unable to meet the NEET requirement and in a surcharged atmosphere, an artistic person’s over reaction should not be taken seriously and out of context,” they said.

Meanwhile, Justice N Kirubakaran criticised the Tamil Nadu government's decision to provide solatium to the kin of NEET aspirants who died by suicide, saying such move would amount to glorifying suicides.