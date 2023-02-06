Judge mired in controversy to be sworn in to Madras HC

Judge whose appointment is being opposed to be sworn in to Madras HC

Gowri’s name was cleared by the government for appointment as an additional judge on Monday

ETB Sivapriyan
ETB Sivapriyan
  • Feb 06 2023, 23:02 ist
  • updated: Feb 06 2023, 23:02 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Advocate L C Victoria Gowri, whose appointment is being opposed by lawyers and others for her links with the BJP, will be sworn in as an additional judge of the Madras High Court on Tuesday by Acting Chief Justice T Raja. 

Gowri’s name was cleared by the government for appointment as an additional judge on Monday. Four other advocates P B Balaji, K K Ramakrishnan, Ramachandran Kalaimathi and K Govindarajan Thilakavadi will also be sworn-in on Tuesday at 10.35 am. 

Gowri’s appointment is being contested by senior advocates who take objection to her alleged hate speeches against minority communities. A lawyer has also moved the Supreme Court against her appointment.

Madras High Court
India News

