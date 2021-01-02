Jumbo Tamil Nadu Congress panel draws friendly fire

Ahead of the Tamil Nadu assembly elections, Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Saturday constituted a jumbo state committee appointing 32 vice presidents, 57 general secretaries and 104 secretaries, drawing criticism from within the organisation.

The 56-member executive committee of the state Congress, headed by TNCC president K S Alagiri, includes former Union ministers P Chidambaram and Manishankar Aiyar, and Lok Sabha members A Chellakumar, Manickam Tagore, Karti Chidambaram, S Jothimani, K Jayakumar, among others.

“These jumbo committees serve no purpose. None will have any authority which means no accountability,” Karti Chidambaram said.

Gandhi also constituted various panels for the upcoming elections, putting local leaders incharge of key responsibilities such as publicity, manifesto and campaign committees.

The pradesh election committee will be headed by Alagiri with Congress Legislature Party leader K R Ramasamy, P Chidambaram and Manishankar Aiyar being part of the 34-member panel.

The 19-member election coordination panel is headed by former MP E V K S Elangovan. The manifesto committee will be headed by former MP S Peter Alphonse and includes Aiyar, Karti Chidambaram, Tagore and Jothimani.

MP Su. Thirunnavukkarasar has been appointed chairman of the election propaganda/campaign committee, while K V Thangkabalu has been named chairman of the publicity committee.

Congress has been pushed to the margins in Tamil Nadu politics which has been dominated by Dravidian parties – AIADMK and DMK. Congress is likely to contest the elections as a minor partner of the DMK.