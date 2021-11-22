Justice M N Bhandari sworn in as acting CJ of Madras High Court

Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari was on Monday sworn-in as the acting Chief Justice of the Madras High Court, a week after incumbent Justice Sanjib Banerjee was transferred to Meghalaya.

Justice Bhandari, who was working with the Allahabad High Court, was administered the oath of office by Governor R N Ravi at a simple ceremony in the Raj Bhavan on Monday. Chief Minister M K Stalin, Justice M Duraiswamy of the Madras High Court and Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu were present.

Justice Sanjib Banerjee's transfer within 10 months of his assuming office triggered a massive debate with senior counsels and the Madras Bar Association taking objection to the Supreme Court Collegium’s recommendation and asking for its reconsideration.

The lawyers and the Bar told the Collegium that the “constant transfers and postings have left the Madras High Court in a state of constant flux.”

Justice Bhandari, who was appointed as judge of the Rajasthan High Court in 2007, was transferred to the Allahabad High Court in 2019. From June 26, 2021 to October 10, 2021, he served as acting Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court.

After taking over, Justice Bhandari handed out an assurance to his companion judges that he will serve litigants and the public without fear or favour. “I shall not speak much today but you will see it in action,” he said.

Justice Banerjee was the second CJ of the Madras High Court to have been recommended for a transfer to Meghalaya in two years. In 2019, the then CJ V K Tahilramani resigned in protest after she was transferred to Meghalaya.

Check out DH's latest videos