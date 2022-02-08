Justice Rajan report reflects 'jaundiced view', says Tamil Nadu Guv

While returning the Bill that seeks exemption from NEET for Tamil Nadu, Governor R N Ravi has made scathing remarks against Justice (retired) A K Rajan committee by observing that the report submitted by the panel reflected its “jaundiced view” and that it was based on several “unsubstantiated sweeping assumptions''.

In a four-page letter to Assembly Speaker M Appavu, the Governor explained in detail the reasons for his returning the Tamil Nadu Admission to Undergraduate Medical Degree Courses Act, 2021 after concluding that the legislation is “against interests of the students, especially the rural and economically poor students''.

The contents of the letter were made public by Appavu at the Special Session of the Assembly on Tuesday to pass the Bill once again. He said copies of the letter were e-mailed to all legislators on February 5 with an appeal not to release it in public, and expressed surprise at the Raj Bhavan announcing the return of the Bill in a press release.

The Governor, in his response, rebutted the conclusion of the Justice Rajan committee like “NEET is directionless”, “NEET is anti-merit”, and “NEET discourages complex thinking and higher order of skilling compared to State Board examinations''.

“The report argues against NEET on the ground that it is against social justice as it allegedly favours the rich students who take advantage of coaching which the poor cannot afford. However, it totally ignores the fact that coaching skews the State Board results also,” the letter said.

The Governor also asked whether it will open for state governments to seek an exemption from NEET when the Supreme Court has found NEET to be in the “national interest” and also for the protection of the weaker section of the society.

“Needless to say the NEET scheme has been held to be in complete conformity with the constitutional scheme. Articles 46 and 47 referred therein address the issues of social justice at large particularly concerning the scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, and weaker sections. Public health is also a major component of the same,” the Governor said in his reply.

Ravi also referred to the 2020 Supreme Court verdict upholding NEET as “it prevents economic exploitation of poor students and is in furtherance of social justice.”

Referring to the Justice Rajan report which showed that during the pre-NEET years, only some 30-38 students (hardly one per cent) from the government schools were able to get admission to government medical colleges, the Governor said this reflects the sorry state of affairs in the government schools which cater mostly to the poor students.

“Ignoring this crucial fact coming in the way of social justice the report instead goes off the tangent and blames NEET,” Ravi said, adding that he is of the opinion that the Bill is not in the interest of the students and asked the House to deliberate in detail on relevant issues.

